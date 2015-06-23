My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry Shares Climb as Revenue Slide Slows

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
BlackBerry Shares Climb as Revenue Slide Slows
Image credit: Blackberry via Facebook
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

BlackBerry Ltd reported a slightly wider than expected adjusted loss on Tuesday, however shares in the company rose over 8 percent as its revenue slide began to show signs of stalling and its turnaround begins to slowly gain traction.

Excluding a one-time accounting gain and charges related to restructuring items, the company reported a loss of $28 million or 5 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a loss of 3 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue was $658 million in the period, slightly lower than the prior quarter.

Crucially for the company that is pivoting to focus on its software business, revenues in that segment more than doubled from the year ago period to $137 million in the current period.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha, Alastair Sharp and Allison Martell in Toronto)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

BlackBerry

BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent

BlackBerry

In a First With an Automaker, BlackBerry Signs Software Deal With Ford

BlackBerry

BlackBerry's 'Priv' Android Phone Will Launch This Year