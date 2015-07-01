My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Work Habits

9 in 10 Surveyed Choose Entrepreneurship, Despite the Sacrifices (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
9 in 10 Surveyed Choose Entrepreneurship, Despite the Sacrifices (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Data & Featured Lists Editor
2 min read

Realizing the American dream through entrepreneurship isn’t easy, as a recent study shows.

Online lender OnDeck surveyed more than 800 small business owners across the country and those responses provide a snapshot of what entrepreneurs face right now.  

“A majority of those surveyed felt the average person didn’t understand how hard it was to drive a business forward,” said Andrea Gellert, chief marketing officer at OnDeck. "We should all recognize the dedication business owners have to growing our local Main Streets, and in turn, our economy."

OnDeck found that more than half surveyed work more than 50 hours per week and that 9 in 10 work weekends. By comparison, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) finds that just one-tenth of the American population worked more than 49 hours a week in 2014 with the average non-state employee clocking in around 35 hours a week.

Related: Your Workday Is Interrupted Every 11 Minutes. How to Manage Those Distractions.

Despite the extra time and effort small businesses need, 65% of those surveyed by OnDeck say entrepreneurship has put them in a better financial position than if they had an employer. A whopping 90% say they'd never look back.

Although entrepreneurs work long hours, more than half surveyed say they still have work/life balance, as technology plays a major role in giving business owners more flexibility, explains Gellert.

For more insights from the survey, check out the infographic below from OnDeck.

Click to Enlarge+
9 in 10 Surveyed Choose Entrepreneurship, Despite the Sacrifices (Infographic)


Related: American 'Work Martyrs' Are Too Afraid to Take Time Off, Study Finds

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Work Habits

What Do Elon Musk, Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffett and Other Business Titans Have on Their Desks?

Work Habits

5 Habits Millennial Workers Should Start Right Now

Work Habits

Habits Won't Make You Successful