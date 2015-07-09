Viral Marketing

iJustine on Creating Massive Social Reach

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
iJustine on Creating Massive Social Reach
Image credit: iJustine Instagram
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
Brought to you by Lewis Howes

If you’ve been on social media for a little while, there’s a huge chance that you know who iJustine is.

In fact, she has the 5th largest social media following of any woman on the internet.

No joke.

I have wanted to bring her on The School of Greatness for a long time to hear how she built her following and it’s finally happened.

Justine Ezarik (aka iJustine on her YouTube channel) is an incredibly fun and interesting woman who started off her internet obsession in middle school when she built her own website.

She then proceeded to become an awesome gamer, social media star, actress, and producer and is one of the top internet celebrities today.

In our conversation we cover how she got started, what keeps her motivated, how she interacts with fans, and where she sees herself going.

Get ready for fun, laughter, and a lot of social media talk in Episode 198 withJustine Ezarik.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • How Justine transitioned her internet savvy from a hobby to a career
  • That Justine is actually an introvert!
  • Why Justine won’t delete old social accounts that aren’t popular anymore
  •  How she views goals and why it’s ok to change them constantly
  • That Justine has never had a content post schedule
  • The culture of internet gaming and watching videos of others gaming
  • The importance of surrounding yourself with people who lift you up in the things you aren’t good at
  • How she manages her personal relationships and her YouTube channel
  • What she does when she needs personal space
  • Instagram is Justine’s favorite social platform right now (me too!)
  • Plus much more…

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Viral Marketing

Brooklyn Pizzeria Nails Viral Marketing With Its Safe, Edible Take on the Tide Pod Challenge

Viral Marketing

How to Create a Viral Video Smash Hit

Viral Marketing

How Tapping Emotional Hot Buttons Can Make Your Content Go Viral