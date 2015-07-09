iJustine on Creating Massive Social Reach

July 9, 2015 2 min read

Brought to you by Lewis Howes



If you’ve been on social media for a little while, there’s a huge chance that you know who iJustine is.

In fact, she has the 5th largest social media following of any woman on the internet.

No joke.

I have wanted to bring her on The School of Greatness for a long time to hear how she built her following and it’s finally happened.

Justine Ezarik (aka iJustine on her YouTube channel) is an incredibly fun and interesting woman who started off her internet obsession in middle school when she built her own website.

She then proceeded to become an awesome gamer, social media star, actress, and producer and is one of the top internet celebrities today.

In our conversation we cover how she got started, what keeps her motivated, how she interacts with fans, and where she sees herself going.

Get ready for fun, laughter, and a lot of social media talk in Episode 198 withJustine Ezarik.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn: