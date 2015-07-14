8 Apple Watch Apps That Help You Run Your Business

July 14, 2015 5 min read

If you’re an Apple fan, you’ve perhaps noticed those bombastic headlines in news reports over the past week or so about the decline in Apple Watch sales. I share the opinion of many journalists that these figures should be somewhat expected and are a natural place for sales to settle after massive early interest. One thing is clear though; in the tech-saturated San Francisco Bay area, I spot the watches every day but they are not ubiquitous.

Even outside of my Bay Area bubble, if you run a business you’ve likely seen the smartwatch on the wrists of colleagues and clients. It certainly seems as though we're headed towards a world in which we need apps to help us run our business and personal lives, whether they operate a home security system or the refrigerator. In fact, tens of billions of Internet-connected devices are expected to populate the planet by 2020. Whether you’ve shelled out $349 for an Apple Watch of your own or you’re still thinking about it, consider these Apple Watch apps that can help you run your business.

1. Clear.

Clear is already in use on many smartphones and tablets. However, the company has created an easy-to-use app for the Apple Watch that makes it a standout in a limited field. Clear for Apple Watch lets users create to-do and reminder lists using voice recognition. When the time comes for the reminder to be issued, the watch will alert the user.

2. Salesforce.

The new Salesforce for Apple Watch app is a great option if you use Salesforce to manage your business activities. A user can keep an eye on his dashboards, search for reports via voice recognition, or view analytics related to sales team efforts. With the use of the Salesforce app, users can set up notifications to deploy whenever deals close, cases have been escalated, or your team has reached a predefined goal.

3. Evernote for Apple Watch

Many professionals have already discovered the benefits of Evernote for keeping up with business activities or simply writing notes during a conference. Evernote for Apple Watch gives users a way to see their Evernote accounts from anywhere. While the small screen limits what users can do, it’s a helfpul way to view itineraries and to-do lists.

4. Twitter.

If you’re constantly working to stay on top of your social media marketing efforts, Twitter for Apple Watch is a must-have app. The folks at Twitter had to be salivating, since the 140-character limit seems a natural for small watch screens. From the app, smartwatch owners can view recent tweets, top trends and information on new followers. If your business prefers Instagram, that app is available for the Apple Watch, as well.

5. Invoice2Go.

Invoicing can be time consuming, especially for busy business owners. Invoice2Go for Apple Watch makes it easy to create polished invoices from anywhere. Using the app, professionals can track their time each day, create and send invoices, and receive payment notifications.

6. Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

Most business owners log plenty of hours in hotel rooms and on airline flights. The Starwood Hotels & Resorts app lets customers use their Apple Watches to check in, unlock their hotel rooms and view reward points activity. Starwood Hotels include Westin, Sheraton, Aloft, and others.

7. Citymapper.

As you’re traveling throughout the world, you’ll inevitably find yourself in unfamiliar territory. Citymapper for Apple Watch helps you navigate around supported cities, which currently include New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Singapore, and more. Using this app, you can easily locate points of interest nearby and find the best public transportation to get you where you need to go.

8. PaybyPhone Parking.

Paying for parking can be difficult, especially if you’re not a person who carries around cash in various denominations. Instead of stuffing bills into parking boxes, you can use PaybyPhone Parking for Apple Watch to pay parking costs in participating cities. Your watch will help you keep track of how much time remains on your current parking situation.

An Apple Watch can not only be an interesting conversation piece, in some areas it can help you be more productive, especially in business activities. As more app developers create watch-optimized apps, you’ll likely see even more choices popping up in the iTunes Store.

