Advice For The Young Executive: Get Noticed By The Boss

Chairman of Zain KSA, Farhan Al Jarba, on the cover of the June 2015 edition of Entrepreneur Al Arabiya. Al Jarba discussed the telco’s achievements under his tenure, and best practices.

If you’re a young executive trying to climb the corporate ladder, getting noticed by the CEO (and possibly even the Chairman) isn’t as tough as you might think. Here are Zain KSA Chairman Farhan Al Jarba’s six points of advice for up-and-coming execs to demonstrate their potential to their higher-ups:  

1. DEVELOP A SOLID REPUTATION OVER TIME “Your reputation as a young executive rests on your character and your competence. A good character is exhibited over time; on the other hand, you can show your competence from day one.”

2. STRIVE TO EDUCATE YOURSELF ABOUT THE BUSIENSS “Whatever your job description includes, be hungry to learn about the wider business, and seek out new experiences. Successful future leaders look beyond their own specific role.”

3. EXHIBIT A WILLINGNESS TO TAKE CONTROL OF A STAGNATING SITUATION “Be proactive and continuously strive to make things happen.”  

4. SEARCH FOR WAYS TO INNOVATE, THEN COMMUNICATE YOUR IDEAS “Constantly look for improvements and opportunities for the business. Regardless if they are big or small ideas, always have the confidence to suggest them.” 

5. PUT AN EMPHASIS ON STRENGTHENING YOUR NETWORK FROM THE GET-GO “Much of our business culture in Saudi rests on relationships. Do not wait until you are older or in a senior position to start establishing those relationships. Don’t just build relationships with a certain kind of people or be limited to one area; try to develop a rich mix across sectors. After all, you never know when a friendship or relationship will be useful to both sides.” 

6. LOOK AT EVERYTHING AS A TWO-WAY STREET “Do not just think about what you can take from a relationship, but focus on the valuable things that you possess and can offer to others.” 

