Amazon

Amazon Rolls Out New Marketplace for Startups

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Rolls Out New Marketplace for Startups
Image credit: REUTERS | Rick Wilking
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

This week Amazon unveiled a new program geared towards startups called Amazon Launchpad, which will help entrepreneurs "launch, market and distribute their products."

Similar to other ecommerce platforms like Shopify and Bigcommerce, entrepreneurs will be able to use the platform to set up a storefront, providing users a simple onboarding process, custom product pages, inventory management and marketing materials.

But what may give Amazon an advantage is its audience and fulfillment capabilities. The website has millions of monthly visitors, allowing entrepreneurs the chance to get in front of a massive audience without spending a ton on marketing expenses. Amazon will be offering a suite of marketing tools that includes supported merchandising placements on the site, along with an invitation to join the Amazon Vine review program.

Related: Next Up for Amazon...Drive-Thru Grocery Stores?

The platform also allows startups to take advantage of its storage facility, customer-service center and shipping arrangements. While this is definitely an advantage, by putting your products in the hands of a third-party you can lose a degree of control over the process. Amazon has not released its cost structure, and upon publication Amazon had not responded to a request for comment.

The tech giant is partnering with 25 crowdfunding platforms, startup accelerators and venture capital funds including Indiegogo, Y Combinator, CircleUp and Andreessen Horowitz to get businesses they work with involved with the program.

Related: How to Get Your Business on Amazon's New Home Services Platform

Currently, 200 products in categories ranging from beauty products to wearable tech are available to purchase from the Amazon Launchpad store from companies like littleBits, a startup that makes DIY hardware kits to sustainable water filter maker Soma and mattress startup Casper.

This isn't the first time lately that Amazon has launched a new section to court startups and small business owners. The spring saw the roll out of Amazon Exclusives which featured the fruits of successful Kickstarter campaigns and pitches on ABC's Shark Tank, and Handmade at Amazon, a hub meant for artisans and artists to ostensibly take aim at sites like Etsy.

But Amazon isn’t the only game in town. Last year, eBay also worked with CircleUp to develop Innovators Collective, a similar system in that the products get a dedicated page complete with video, and those interested in the product can purchase and make returns through eBay.

Read more: Amazon Launches New Storefront for Shark Tank and Kickstarter Successes

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Amazon to Invest $700 Million to Retrain 100,000 Workers for New Jobs

Amazon

The Secret Weapon That Targets Your Customers Whether They're on Amazon or Not

Amazon

Check Out the First Job Listing Jeff Bezos Ever Posted for Amazon 25 Years Ago