Science

NFL Stars To Donate Brains For Research

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
NFL Stars To Donate Brains For Research
Image credit: Shutterstock
Startup Section Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Stepping up to support research for brain disease, New York Giants punter Steve Weatherford and former Seattle Seahawks receiver Sidney Rice have pledged to donate their brains for medical research after their deaths. After winning the Super Bowl last year, at 27, Rice is retiring over fears of the future effects of head injuries, while Weatherford claims that he has seen the effects it had on teammates and friends. Many ex-football players suffer the long-term effects of head injuries, with 111 concussions registered during the 2014 regular season alone (The Associated Press). Frontline has also reported that based on data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs brain repository, there are signs of degenerative brain disease in 76 of the 79 former National Football League (NFL) players it has examined. With a federal judge in April approving the settlement of a lawsuit from more than 5000 former players who accused the NFL of concealing the effects of concussions, and players like Weatherford and Seahawks coming forward, perhaps it’s a step to recognize the impact of head related injuries in football and other contact sports. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Science

How Scientists Are Hacking Cancer

Science

MIT Is Growing Bomb-Sniffing Spinach Plants

Science

Why Microsoft Just Bought 10 Million Strands of DNA