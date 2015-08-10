HSN Teams With Daymond John to Find Emerging Entrepreneurs and Put Them On TV

August 10, 2015 2 min read

Lori Greiner may be the “Queen of QVC,” but fellow Shark Tank star Daymond John wants a bite of the televised shopping business, too.

In collaboration with John, the Florida-based Home Shopping Network (HSN) -- which bills itself a “live content retailer” -- is launching a new initiative to celebrate the entrepreneurs it has helped catapult to fame. As part of the program, entitled American Dreams, John will travel the country to discover new products to be launched instantly on HSN’s airwaves, which reach 95 million American homes.

American Dreams kicked off last night with a four-part mini-series highlighting some of HSN’s most successful brands, including Serious Skin Care, R.J. Graziano jewelry, coffee machine maker De’Longhi and sonic toothbrush brand Violife. HSN produced similar programming last year.

But this year, in a bid to spotlight up-and-coming startups, John will be joined in his quest by home shopping pioneer Bob Circosta, My Cool Inventions radio host Akos Jankura, investor Gregg Smith and television host Marc Portney.

On the first Monday of every month, beginning tonight at 7 p.m. ET with Circosta, each of the guys will appear on-air to present new products that have caught their eye. Entrepreneurs can submit, vote and share ideas for products at HSN’s so-called American Dreams Ideas Portal over the course of the next five months.

“We’re a 38-year-old business that knows how to tell stories to consumers,” HSN’s president, Bill Brand, told Entrepreneur. “That’s something you cannot get anywhere else. It’s the ultimate interactive experience for entrepreneurs. They can speak with the seasoned leadership team at HSN and then speak directly to our consumers.”

This is not John’s first stint on HSN. In addition to touting his own line of Moguls Mobile tech products, he appeared last month to showcase three notable Shark Tank finds: floating beverage coolers, a reheatable cooking cup and an outdoor security box.

