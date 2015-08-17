Watch Our Livestream of Gary Vaynerchuk and Casey Neistat Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST

August 17, 2015 1 min read

The best conversations are engaging, unpredictable and keep you wanting more. This Wednesday, Entrepreneur will broadcast one such conversation in a special livestream right on this site. Gary Vaynerchuk, the innovative CEO of VaynerMedia, and Casey Neistat, the filmmaker who has reinvented ads for a YouTube generation, will chat at New York’s General Assembly this week. They’ll talk about the importance of storytelling and how it engages, focuses and motivates. It’s sure to be an interesting discussion you won’t want to miss. The live event is the latest in General Assembly’s free speaker series, Open the Door, celebrating innovation and initiative.

To watch the livestream: Tune in on this space Wednesday, August 19, at 7:00 p.m. EST.

To attend future events: For reminders about this and other General Assembly events, register here.

Related: Gary Vaynerchuk's Lessons for Life and Business