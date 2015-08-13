Infographics

By the Numbers: Facebook Likes, Tinder Swipes, Uber Rides and More (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
By the Numbers: Facebook Likes, Tinder Swipes, Uber Rides and More (Infographic)
Image credit: Foap | photosspeakathousandwords
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

Facebook users “like” more than 4.1 million posts every minute of every day. That means they like almost 250 million posts every hour.

Tinder users swipe more than 590,000 times every minute of every day. That means they swipe past more than 35 million potential lovers every hour.

Uber users take almost 700 rides every minute of every day. That means they’re taking more than 40,000 rides every hour.

That’s a lot of Facebook liking, Tinder swiping and Uber ride-hailing. It’s kind of mind-boggling if you stop to think about it for, say, a minute. All of that activity means that a lot of data is being created. Each like, swipe and ride represents the creation of data that lives on the Internet.

For a deeper look into how much data is created every minute, have a look at the infographic embedded below compiled by Domo, a cloud-based business management platform.

Click to Enlarge+
How to Use Social Media to Find Customers (Infographic)

 

Related: How to Use Your Endless Stream of Big Data as an Asset

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)