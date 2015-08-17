Trust

5 Ways to Create a Culture of Trust

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Chief Operating Officer of N2 Publishing
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you know someone who doesn’t trust their company, or maybe their boss? Maybe they have good reasons. Perhaps promises were broken, or the company was deceptive or unethical.

“Once bitten, twice shy,” is understandably a good explanation why some employees become skeptical. But the only way for a business relationship to work is if it’s based on a foundation of mutual trust.

Here are five tips I have shared with colleagues and team members who find it difficult to trust others in the workplace.

1. Don’t allow bias to come into play.

Is your lack of trust for your current boss based on something a previous boss did? Leave undeserved negative thoughts behind and allow your new boss to earn your trust from a clean slate.

Related: 7 Ways to Build Credibility, Trust and Character That Will Grow Your Business

2. Extend the first 'olive branch.'

At the beginning of relationships, each person starts at ground zero when it comes to trust. Why not be the one to make the first move? All it takes is shedding your protective guard to move past the neutral stage.

3. Address any issue causing mistrust.

Evaluating how and when trust has been violated goes a long way to restoring it. Handling the issue in a professional, non-confrontational manner means hearing the other person’s story. Calmly listening to both sides often prevents a simple misunderstanding from becoming an intolerable situation.

Related: 11 Signs Someone Is Lying to You

4. Don’t overreact to the situation.

If it’s the first time you’ve perceived a violation of trust, giving your co-worker the benefit of the doubt may be your best response. Isn’t this how you would like to be treated? If still in doubt, run it past someone outside of the company who can offer a fresh, unbiased perspective. It’s okay -- and sometimes smart -- to let certain issues blow over.

5. Behave in a way that commands trust from your co-workers.

If you find that mistrust is a consistent theme throughout your career, you may very well be a contributor. A solution: Always be mindful of how others may perceive your words and actions.

Related: Here Are 4 Ways to Develop a Culture of Respect and Trust

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Trust

5 Things You Can Do to 'Humanize' Your Brand

Trust

It's Election Day! But in This Age of Media Distrust, How Can Businesses Win People Over?

Trust

5 Effective Ways to Build Trust In 'Low-Trust' Industries