September 3, 2015 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Twitter is a great source of information. Every tweet is 140 characters or less, allowing you to quickly scan your feed and engage with the content that interests you. While this eliminates a lot of unnecessary noise, you still need to be following the right people if you want to be constantly flooded with great information.

In no particular order, here are 25 digital marketing and social media experts to follow on Twitter.

1. Guy Kawasaki: An industry veteran, Kawasaki’s Twitter feed is a source of inspiration that features a diverse range of topics. With nearly 1.5 million followers, it’s clear that he is doing something right.

2. Kim Garst: A social-media expert, Garst is always discussing the latest social-media-marketing strategies and sharing content from her excellent blog as well as curated posts that she believes provide value.

3. Noah Kagan: The founder of Appsumo and OKDork, Kagan is constantly sharing great pieces of content and bits of information via his Twitter feed. He is a great person to follow if you are into email-list building and growth hacking -- and tacos.

Related: 7 Entrepreneurs You Should Follow on Twitter

4. Rand Fishkin: Fishkin, the founder of Moz, tweets about search-engine optimization and marketing. I suggest checking out his "Whiteboard Friday" videos -- they always contain information that is beneficial for everyone, regardless of experience and digital-marketing knowledge.

5. Kristi Hines: A blogger and freelance writer, Hines knows a thing or two about content marketing. In addition to helpful content marketing tips, you will find her tweeting about productivity, social media and SEO.

6. Neil Patel: An entrepreneur that founded several software-as-a-service companies, Patel provides an abundant amount of information via his own blogs as well as valuable curated content.

7. Jon Morrow: The former editor at Copyblogger, Morrow now runs a highly successful website, Boost Blog Traffic. A mix of his own blog content and curated content from other sources occupies Morrow’s Twitter feed and covers all the digital-marketing and social-media bases.

8. Hiten Shah: Shah co-founded multiple SaaS companies with Neil Patel. His Twitter feed is a source of excellent content, covering all digital-marketing formats.

9. Kevan Lee: As the content crafter at Buffer, Lee tweets a great deal about social media and content marketing. His content typically features a lot of posts filled with tips that are suitable for people of all skill levels.

10. Ryan Deiss: His company, Digital Marketer, has one of the best blogs I have seen in a while. His Twitter feed features videos and blog posts that discuss strategies for building email lists quickly and scaling business revenue via online marketing.

11. Gary Vaynerchuk: The CEO of VaynerMedia and the host of the #AskGaryVee show, Vaynerchuk’s Twitter feed is a great way to stay up to date with the latest episodes of his show as well as reading the latest content from his blog and platforms that he contributes to, such as Medium.

12. Larry Kim: As the founder of pay-per-click management-software-company WordStream, Kim’s Twitter account is a great source of PPC information, naturally, but he also tweets a lot about social media and content marketing.

13. Amy Porterfield: Porterfield is all about growth, from social-media followers to prospects and profits. Give her a follow to have a constant flow of helpful content to engage with.

14. Jay Baer: As the president of Convince & Convert, a strategy-consulting firm, Baer’s Twitter is a source of relevant information covering everything digital marketing and social media.

15. John Jantsch: A small-business-marketing consultant, and the man behind the popular Duct Tap Marketing blog, Jantsch is a great person to follow on Twitter to keep your feed packed full of great online-marketing-related content.

16. Jeff Bullas: One of the top content-marketing influencers, Bullas is constantly sharing great information via his Twitter feed. It’s one account that I can visit and find something new to read every time.

Related: Follow These 25 CMOs to Learn How to Build Your Brand on Twitter

17. Pam Moore: The CEO of Marketing Nutz and Social Zoom Factor, Moore is a great source for social-media content. Get great tips and insight on how to build your business through social media by following her.

18. Danny Sullivan: As the founding editor of Marketing Land and Search Engine Land, Sullivan is constantly tweeting relevant social media, digital marketing and SEO news -- and he is typically one of the first sources to announce breaking news in the industry.

19. Barry Schwartz: If you are interested in SEO, Schwartz is someone you need to follow on Twitter. He is the CEO of New York-based firm, RustyBrick, as well as the executive editor of the Search Engine Roundtable.

20. Aleyda Solis: A well-respected SEO consultant, Solis can be found speaking at some of the largest online-marketing conferences around the globe and her expertise is featured in several industry publications. Follow her for helpful SEO tips and solid content.

21. Dharmesh Shah: As the founder of HubSpot, pioneers of inbound marketing, Shah is a great person to follow on Twitter because he’s at the forefront of an industry that is constantly evolving. He posts industry news, case studies and mixes in the often welcomed motivational tweet.

22. Darren Rowse: If you are looking for a Twitter account to follow that is constantly pumping out great resources about growing your blog, than look no further, as the founder of ProBlogger, Rowse is an internationally-recognized expert on blogging.

23. Ann Smarty: A very active Twitter user, Smarty is constantly sharing SEO information and content, both curated and her own. She’s incredibly knowledgeable and worth following.

24. Perry Marshall: A business-growth expert and bestselling author, Marshall focuses on paid advertising using Google AdWords and Facebook PPC to drive sales. If you’re looking to elevate your PPC advertising give Marshall a follow.

25. Me: I’ve completely revamped my tweet strategy and this month is the start of a much more consistent flow of tweets from my end. I tweet content from my company’s blog, my content from other media outlets and curated content from other sources. I also mix in online-marketing tips and just a small dose of digital-marketing humor.

If you have any suggestions to add to the list, please include them in the comments section below.

Related: 10 Twitter Accounts Every Entrepreneur Should Be Following