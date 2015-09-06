What Was Your Worst Job?

September 6, 2015 2 min read

We’ve all had them. Jobs that made us cry. Jobs we dreamt about quitting with our middle fingers flying in the air. Jobs that made us wonder what on earth we were doing with our lives.

We asked our Twitter followers to share their worst jobs with us. The usual suspects were there -- retail, fast food, door-to-door sales. And then there was the guy that worked at a commercial laundry where the boss described the job as “taking farts out of sheets.”

Below are some of our favorites. Tweet #WorstJob at us if you haven’t already commiserated with your fellow Tweeters.

@Entrepreneur Picking tomatoes & butterbeans all day in the South Carolina heat (+ horseflies & snakes). My 1st job when I was 15. #WorstJob — Michael Musgrove (@MbMusgrove) September 1, 2015

#worstjob Arby's in the 80's wearing a button that said 'ask me about my soft buns'. @Entrepreneur — Bo Bradley (@Vitalbiz) August 31, 2015

@LaurenCovello @Entrepreneur Telemarketing for BMG. Called and asked for someone who had died earlier int he week, wife wept on the phone. — Ariel Gross (@ArielGross) August 31, 2015

@Entrepreneur Worked for temp agency. Required to have an on-call phone=calls at 2am, 3am, 4am from drunk people looking for work. #worstjob — Carina (@jet_set) August 31, 2015

My #WorstJob was less about the company, more about the experience. Cleaned off poop from the women's STALL at Target. @entrepreneur — Rocky Vy (@rockyvy) August 31, 2015

@LaurenCovello @Entrepreneur my #worstjobever was a telemarketer that was trying to sell timeshares in Ohio to people that lived in Ohio — jeremiah wells (@ProphetWells) August 31, 2015

@CatClifford @Entrepreneur I used to clean up the Packer stadium after games. Rain or snow there I was cleaning up old hot dogs & beer. — Chrissi Reimer (@chrissireimer) August 31, 2015

@LaurenCovello @Entrepreneur Cleaning toilets at a water park as a teen. I quit when some guest had explosive diarrhea on a hot sunny day ? — LADY SILK (@THEHOUSEOFFLY) September 2, 2015

@LaurenCovello @Entrepreneur internship at music label startup. Never paid what we were promised & engaged boss tried to date everyone — dennispop (@ktbcolors) August 31, 2015

