Anti-Virus Pioneer and Ex-Fugitive John McAfee Announces 2016 Presidential Bid

John McAfee, the anti-virus multi-millionaire who famously fled his Belize estate after police sought to question him in connection with the murder of a neighbor, has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to run for president of the United States.

In a field where unconventional candidates have vowed to bring an unfiltered approach to American politics, McAfee -- who sports bleach blonde hair and tattoos and once played Russian roulette with a Wired reporter -- may even serve to outtrump Donald Trump.

“I am founding a new party yet to be announced,” McAfee wrote in his filing. His campaign manager, Drew Thompson, later clarified to Ars Technica that McAfee would be running as a member of the “Cyber Party.”

“It’s clear that the leadership of our country is illiterate on the fundamental technology that supports everything in life for us now,” McAfee explained to Wired, “that is cyber science, our smartphones, our military hardware, our communications.”

McAfee, who fled Belize to Guatemala in 2012 and was subsequently extradited to the United States, made his filing from an Alabama address. His campaign site features the George Washington quote, “Guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism,” and an official announcement is expected this evening," according to his official Facebook page.

While McAfee told Wired he was initially conflicted about throwing his hat into the ring, he says he was goaded on by “many thousands of emails saying please run for President. It’s not something I would just choose to do on my own.”

Other colorful moments in McAfee’s life include an arrest in Tennessee last month for a DUI and the possession of a firearm while under the influence, and a bizarre YouTube video posted to his blog in June 2013 where he simulates snorting cocaine, shoots at laptops with handguns and receives lap dances from scantily clad women.

