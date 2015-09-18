5 Steps to Relieving Daily Stress

September 18, 2015 2 min read

One of the fun parts of The School of Greatness hitting year two (and over 200 episodes) is that I get to have repeat guests on the show.

This is fun for me because I already know the guests, but it’s also cool because a lot has happened with these guests in the past year or two since their last episode on the show.

Such is the case with today’s repeat guest Drew Canole.

Drew was actually one of the first episodes on the School of Greatness, and I loved what we talked about.

But in the following two years, Drew’s business went up and then down and then UP, which is a story we get into in this episode.

He is one of the most present, grounded, loving men I know, and it was awesome to continue our conversation from last time around health, particularly juicing, and the incredible transformation he has created in his own health and thousands of others.

Since Drew has experienced the ups and downs in health and business, I knew he also had a lot of experience with stress.

So I asked him what his best tips are for relieving stress on a daily basis. He gave me seven, because he’s a champ.

Listen closely and notice the overall mindset Drew approaches health and success with. You’ll be glad you did in Episode 224 with Drew Canole.