Mayday, Slackers! Facebook Is Down.

Mayday, Slackers! Facebook Is Down.
Image credit: Facebook
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Sorry, friends, “something went wrong.” For the third time this month and the second time this week alone, Facebook is down. The struggle is real.

The tech titan appears to be in a love-hate relationship with its servers. Team Zuckerberg hasn’t issued an official statement about what’s causing the frustrating blackout. We checked Facebook’s account on rival social network Twitter and mum’s still the word there. We also emailed the powers that be in Menlo Park, Calif., but haven’t heard back yet.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg: I Would Only Hire Someone to Work For Me If I Would Work For Them

Apparently it’s complicated, so much so that this latest meltdown is going on 60-plus excruciating minutes. That’s thousands of empty seconds of forever lost social snooping and gluttonous oversharing for possibly billions of people the world over. We might have to, like, actually talk to each other.

Just remember, it’s going to be okay. You will feel whole again. In the meantime, here’s something to tide you over while you wait for Facebook to rise from the dead. Creepy musical LOLcats make everything better. Watching this one on repeat should take the edge off of facing other humans in the flesh. Godspeed, Zuckerberg.   

Related: Unfriending a Colleague on Facebook Now Constitutes Workplace Bullying in Australia

