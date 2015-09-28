Mayday, Slackers! Facebook Is Down.

September 28, 2015 2 min read

Sorry, friends, “something went wrong.” For the third time this month and the second time this week alone, Facebook is down. The struggle is real.

The tech titan appears to be in a love-hate relationship with its servers. Team Zuckerberg hasn’t issued an official statement about what’s causing the frustrating blackout. We checked Facebook’s account on rival social network Twitter and mum’s still the word there. We also emailed the powers that be in Menlo Park, Calif., but haven’t heard back yet.

Facebook is down , people feeling uncomfortable actual talking to people — QUINTINO (@QUINTINOO) September 28, 2015

Apparently it’s complicated, so much so that this latest meltdown is going on 60-plus excruciating minutes. That’s thousands of empty seconds of forever lost social snooping and gluttonous oversharing for possibly billions of people the world over. We might have to, like, actually talk to each other.

Just remember, it’s going to be okay. You will feel whole again. In the meantime, here’s something to tide you over while you wait for Facebook to rise from the dead. Creepy musical LOLcats make everything better. Watching this one on repeat should take the edge off of facing other humans in the flesh. Godspeed, Zuckerberg.

Facebook is down so here's a cat playing a tambourine to keep you entertained #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ifMwuyD4qE — Primark (@Primark) September 28, 2015

