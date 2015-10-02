Google Just Got a Patent for Adding Holograms to a Google-Glass-Type Headset

October 2, 2015 2 min read

Imagine Google Glass -- plus holograms.

Google was just approved for a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office to put technology that makes it possible to see holograms on a wearable device to go on the head.

Google Glass, now infamous for being a much-hyped piece of wearable technology that didn’t do much, projected a computer image in front of the wearer. Google’s latest patent is for technology that would superimpose computer-generated images on top of the wearer’s current real world view. This sort of head-mounted wearable technology would allow a user to enter into an augmented reality.

Despite Google’s pretty epic flop with Google Glass, the tech giant is doggedly convinced that head-mounted wearable technology holds great promise. “There is certain to be new found practical and leisure applications as the technology evolves,” the patent says of head-mounted wearable technology. Cost, size of the hardware and weight are currently limiting the usage of head-mounted wearables, the patent says.

Google, unsurprisingly, would only say that a patent doesn’t promise a corresponding product release.

“We hold patents on a variety of ideas – some of those ideas later mature into real products or services, some don't. Prospective product announcements should not necessarily be inferred from our patents," a Google spokesman said in an email.

It’s not entirely clear how a Google Glass hologram gadget might be used. What do you think? What would you want to be projected on top of your reality? How can you imagine this sort of technology being used in the future? Talk to us! Leave a comment below and let us know your thoughts.

