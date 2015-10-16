Y Combinator

Y Combinator Creates New Fund to Invest In Its Later-Stage Companies

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Y Combinator is probably the most high-profile startup incubator. Founded in 2005, it will fund its 1,000th company this year, and helped nurture now big-name companies such as Airbnb, Reddit, Stripe and Instacart back when they were still seedlings.

Yesterday, the incubator announced that it has created a new $700 million venture fund so it can help companies develop well into their sapling stage.

That hasn't traditionally been Y Combinator's role. The incubator accepts classes of startups twice a year, and provides a $120,000 investment for what is typically a 7 percent stake in each company, along with advice and access to a network of venture capitalists, startup founders and technology executives. But whereas before, when a startup "graduated" it was expected to find additional funding from outside investors, Y Combinator's new fund gives it the framework to continue to invest in later rounds.

Related: Meet Y Combinator's Bold Whiz Kid Boss

In a blog post, Y Combinator president Sam Altman said that it will make a "pro rata investment for every YC company in every round with a valuation below $300 million." That means Y Combinator will likely keep its 7 percent stake in all these companies, even as they raise future rounds to grow.

After the incubator's graduates reach the $300 million valuation mark, Y Combinator will participate in later funding rounds at its discretion. It's a move that at once allows the incubator to bet big on winners, but also puts it at odds with its former attempt to treat its startups equally and not play favorites.

Altman said the fund will also allow Y Combinator to help companies with potential that would have a difficult time raising outside money: "There are some companies we think are very good and important to support with growth-stage capital that traditional investors are less excited about, and we're looking forward to being able to do that."

Related: Y Combinator Partner on Crowdfunding: It Makes Our Job Harder

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Y Combinator

Y Combinator Creates New Fund to Invest In Its Later-Stage Companies

Y Combinator

This Is Y Combinator's Next Hot Area of Investment

Y Combinator

Paul Graham Steps Down as President of Y Combinator