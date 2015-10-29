Cybersecurity

The Top 3 Mistakes Businesses Make After a Hack

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Top 3 Mistakes Businesses Make After a Hack
Image credit: Shutterstock
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Rajesh De (pronounced Day) knows a thing or two about cybersecurity. Before becoming head of the cybersecurity and data privacy division at law firm Mayer Brown, he served as general counsel for the National Security Agency during the most notorious data breach in history: Edward Snowden’s exposing of the agency’s surveillance programs.  

“Back then, nobody knew about the NSA,” he told the audience at the Cyber Security Thought Leadership Forum in New York City on Monday. “[The joke was] the acronym stood for No Such Agency.” Even De’s wife was puzzled by his decision to work for “the agency that sends astronauts into space.”

Having experienced a high-profile data breach firsthand, De imparted some wisdom to the crowd at the forum this week. He explained the top three mistakes that businesses make when responding to a cyber attack.

Related: Alphabet’s Eric Schmidt: Gmail Is ‘Far More Secure’ Than Government Systems

1. Not recognizing cybersecurity is the responsibility of more than just the tech department.

When thinking about the issue of cybersecurity, organizations must realize that it’s more than a technical issue. “It’s much bigger than that,” De said. “It’s a core business risk, and the consequences of thinking of it as such reaches everything.”

Placing security as a core value means that it impacts prioritization, budget concerns, time management and preparation -- both to prevent a breach and to have a response plan at the ready.

2. Share the right amount of information at the right time.

De drew directly from his experience at the NSA when explaining that knee-jerk reactions to share too much and too little information with the public are dangerous. "Generally there’s one faction that will want to be so transparent, to tell everybody in the world anything that is known at any given moment, whether it’s definitive or not,” he said. “Of course there’s value in giving real-time education to customers, but there’s no value in spitting out a lot of info that has to be walked back. That really confuses people more than it enlightens people.”

Going too far in the opposite direction, however, is also ill-advised. “Clearly, that approach runs a huge range of risks, whether they’re reputational or otherwise,” he said.

Finding the right balance depends on a variety of factors -- the nature of the attack and how the facts develop, among other details -- but striking that middle ground is key.

Related: 8 Tips To Prepare Your Business for an Inevitable Cyber Attack

3. Not having all of the relevant players in the loop ASAP.

While deciding what to explain to the public at what time can be tough to figure out, giving the details to the necessary people on the inside early on is vital. “If you don’t have a communications firm or a law firm built into your crisis response plan, and they have to catch up later, that really does a disservice to the organization,” De said.

Yet ripples from the Snowden hack at the NSA still loom large. On Tuesday, the Senate passed a controversial bill called the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA). The bill encourages companies to share information about hackers and data breaches with both the government and other businesses in the private sector. Although critics say it infringes on customers’ privacy while also failing to adequately prevent cyber attacks, supporters say the legislation is a positive step to protect data from cyber attacks in the future.

The bill is expected to be sent to President Obama for his signature after it’s been combined with two additional bills passed by the House of Representatives earlier this year that also concerned sharing information.

Related: All in the Family: How This Father-Son Team Built a $3.5 Billion Cybersecurity Business

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Cybersecurity

More Than 150,000 U.S. Small-Business Websites Could Be Infected With Malware at Any Given Moment. Here's How to Protect Yours.

Cybersecurity

Superheroes of Cybersecurity: How Tom Albert and His Team Are Changing the Way the World Sees Risk

Cybersecurity

Don't Get Duped by This Sneaky Google Calendar Spam