Entrepreneurship

Success is a result of knowledge and positive attitude which result in ideas and opportunities

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Success is a result of knowledge and positive attitude which result in ideas and opportunities
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Management Thinker & Philosopher
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Most businesses start in one of the two following ways

 1.) Internally stimulated i.e. an entrepreneur starts a firm, searches for an opportunity and then starts a business

 2.) Externally stimulated where an entrepreneur recognizes a problem or an opportunity gap and then creates a business to fill it. It is important to understand the attributes that the entrepreneur must hold on to and conscientiously practice:

  1. Observe closely industry trends and market potential: Subscribe to industry publications, join relevant associations or follow basics such as setting Google alerts for industry news. One can also follow industry experts on social media to understand the market structure, growth rate, margins and costs. Absorb and continually educate yourself on competitive advantage the market presents for you to operate in, barrier and regulations and other latest techniques and trends. 
  2. Self introspection and fair assessment of the situation: It is not only logical but also a plan to save business from any external exigency. It is of immense importance to ascertain and quickly fix the sources of capital requirement, return on investments, risk managing instruments and maintenance of cash flows.
  3. Receptive to potential targets and past leads:  When targeting potential customers, listen to their needs, wants, challenges and pain points. Have they used similar products and services before? What were their grievances and what they seek in new solutions you have to offer?  Why did they come to you?
  4. Responsive to economic, social and regulatory stimuli: CRTVs were replaced by flat paneled LCDs and latest LEDs, similarly 4G took over 3G and now we are already talking 4G LTE.  In a typical business, it is important to relate to working patterns of your own team members, look at demographics of population in terms of age and geographies that have a bearing on productivity and returns. Proliferation of interest and technology coupled with diversity and culture variations make it both complex & endearing. It is also very evident that external environment will intermittently bring forth challenges for a business to counteract.

Uber again fits in as a fine example here, translating a business idea into an opportunity keeping all this in mind. This may not necessarily be a part of initial strategy but dynamic working process. 

So whether you are a new startup or growing an existing business, you need to encourage innumerable ideas and then use your planning to filter them down into practically real opportunities.

There is no benchmark to map quality of ideas or opportunities. It is a result of sieving out the best efforts with a fair amount of SWOT analysis at the backdrop.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurship

4 Expert Tips for Creating a More Repeatable Sales Process for Your Startup

Entrepreneurship

This Nonprofit Uses a Shark Tank-Like Contest to Help Prisoners Become Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurship

Why Some Entrepreneurs Will Never Make It — But Here's How You Can