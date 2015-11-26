Get To Know Qatar's Startup Ecosystem: Catlogram

November 26, 2015 2 min read

Catlogram is an online platform devoted to designing marketing collateral such as flyers, brochures, catalogs and posters for businesses. The motto of Catlogram is “Do it yourself”- meaning it is easy to use and industry-specific. Readers will also find the team behind Catlogram familiar- they are the same faces behind Evently and Qubicle. “Catlogram was selected to the second wave of QBIC’s Lean Startup program,” says Aisha Al Naama. “In December 2014, Catlogram was incubated on QBIC’s famous Demo Day. We also were given the Public Choice Award on the same day. We started with QBIC officially in April 2015, and have access to office, mentors, mentorship program and funding. QBIC is like a big family.”

With regards to the thought process behind Catlogram, Mufeed Ahmed says that having been a part of the design industry since 2007, he saw that people wanted to have the power to design without having to depend on a particular design software. “I came across various entrepreneurs, small organizations, product managers and small retail owners, depending heavily on a design or design agency every time they have to design a marketing collateral,” he remembers. “Catlogram was born out of this.” Catlogram’s main design templates fall under five specific industries, which include home-based businesses, artists, restaurants/cafés, university student life, and health coach coordinator. “Catlogram helps those [five categories] with our beautiful templates and super-friendly user experience to achieve their marketing and designing needs in less time without compromising the quality and creativity,” Ahmed explains. “If you take a look at our startups, it’s all more about using technology to make lives and business easy, and save time. We believe time is to be spent with friends and family, and every other process related to work or busi- ness should have an easy way and can done in less time.”