Virtual Reality

For $60,000, You Can Own a Nokia Virtual-Reality Camera

Image credit: Nokia | Facebook
Nokia OZO Professional Virtual Reality Camera.
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Finland's Nokia on Tuesday said it will price its virtual reality camera at $60,000 and begin its shipments in the first quarter of next year.

Launched initially in July, the spherical camera features eight sensors and microphones and it is designed for making 3D movies and games that can be watched and played with virtual reality headsets.

Once the world's largest mobile phone maker, Nokia is now focused on making telecom network equipment. It is also planning to come back to the phone business by designing and licensing handsets next year.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Louise Heavens)

