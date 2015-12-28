Business News

Retail Leaders Circle 2016: Gathering GCC's Retail Industry Leaders For A Stronger Market

Retail Leaders Circle 2016: Gathering GCC's Retail Industry Leaders For A Stronger Market
Image credit: Shutterstock
The New York Institute of Management (NYIM) will be hosting the 2016 Retail Leaders Circle (RLC) in Dubai. The two-day event will take place from next spring from March 22-23, 2016 at the St. Regis Dubai Hotel. Expect a variety of speakers from regional and global retail groups, including Nisreen Shocair, President of Virgin Megastores MENA, Norma Taki, Partner, Retail & Consumer of PwC, and Mert Askin, President, of the Azadea Group’s Food & Beverage Division. A number

RLC has put together a significant advisory board, with big hitters like Saks Fifth Avenue, Landmark Group, and IKEA executives confirmed, meaning that attendees will be hearing about the most pressing retail sector issues. The subject matter goes well beyond sales -what one might expect from a retail-focused conference- with topics including corporate culture and branding, in addition to discussions on human capital (like strategizing staff engagement and retention). Attendees will also have an opportunity to network throughout the two-day conference.  

