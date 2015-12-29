Tesla

Tesla Is Going on a Hiring Spree

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Tesla Is Going on a Hiring Spree
Image credit: Sahil Malik
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Tesla is planning to hiring thousands of new employees in the coming years, with a particular focus on its race to build an autonomous car.

The 14,000-employee-strong company, which has already grown by more than 14 times since 2010, will add another 4,500 California-based employees in the next four years, according to The Wall Street Journal. Tesla currently has around 1,600 open positions.

Last month, Elon Musk called for applications from “hard-core software engineers,” adding that they need no prior automotive experience. Autopilot, Tesla’s self-driving car initiative, reports directly to Musk, he said.

In October, Tesla  released a software update for the Tesla Model S that included Autopilot features. The update allows the cars to change lanes, adjust speed to fit traffic, identify parking spots, and parallel park on command, among other tricks. But it’s still no automated car: the company encourages its customers to “keep their hands on the steering wheel.”

Tesla isn’t the only company investing in automated cars. The buzzy company is competing with Apple’s “Titan” project, the Google Self-Driving Car Project, and traditional auto companies like Ford and Toyota.

Fortune has reached out to Tesla for comment and will update this article if the company replies.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Tesla

Ex-Tesla Employees Reveal the Worst Parts About Working for the Company

Tesla

Tesla Reveals the Production Version of Its Model Y

Tesla

Tesla's Cybertruck Found Its Way Into a Travis Scott Music Video