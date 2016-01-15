My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Science

This Robot Is Like a Chauffeur for Slow Sperm

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Robot Is Like a Chauffeur for Slow Sperm
Image credit: American Chemical Society | Youtube
Spermbot, a tiny, corkscrew-like, metal helix.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Slow swimmers are one of the most common problems men have when a couple is trying to conceive.

Enter the spermbot. A tiny, corkscrew-like, metal helix just large enough to cover the tail-end of a sperm, it’s like a taxi for the male gamete.

The nanobot works by quickly motoring the sperm to the egg, navigating its way via a magnetic field. After dropping off its passenger, the spermbot takes off again, leaving the attached sperm ready for fertilization. What a chauffeur.

This new method of fertilization, which was performed successfully in the lab at the Institute for Integrative Nanosciences in Germany, is the latest discovery in a rapidly expanding field of microrobots being built for navigating the human body. Earlier this month, researchers at Purdue University made another discovery that would allow armies of microbots to be deployed inside the body and navigate independently, also using magnetic fields.

But the spermbot isn’t quite ready to "hit the streets" just yet. While researchers were able to successfully deliver slow sperm to their destinations via the coil, they have yet to fertilize an egg with it. And it could take years before the technique is ready for human trial.

Have a look at some of the Spermbots in action:

Meanwhile, as the researchers perfect their bot, the market for in-vitro treatments is rising. Forecast to grow more than 11 percent a year over the next four years, it’s expected to be a $21.6 billion-dollar industry by 2020, says Allied Market Research.

And with current success rates for artificial insemination under 30 percent, any robots to help boost those numbers with would surely be appreciated.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Science

How Scientists Are Hacking Cancer

Science

MIT Is Growing Bomb-Sniffing Spinach Plants

Science

Why Microsoft Just Bought 10 Million Strands of DNA