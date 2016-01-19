My Queue

Twitter

Twitter Suffers Worldwide Outage

Twitter Suffers Worldwide Outage
Image credit: GongTo | Shutterstock.com
This story was updated on Jan. 19 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time.

Twitter suffered a multihour, worldwide outage this morning, affecting both its web and mobile platforms.

The issues were caused by a glitch in a software update and have now been resolved, Reuters reports.

The company had acknowledged the outage on its status board: "Some users are currently experiencing problems accessing Twitter. We are aware of the issue and are working towards a resolution."

Users trying to access Twitter Tuesday were greeted with the company's standard "Something is technically wrong" error screen. It was unclear how long the site had been experiencing problems, though reports from the United Kingdom suggest it began at roughly 8 a.m. GMT.

Twitter reportedly also had problems through the night. A major outage was reported around 19 hours before the current problems arose, according to The Independent.

Users could intermittently access the site, though it appeared that it was only sporadically updating at of 8 a.m. Eastern time.

