My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Launches Standalone Meal Delivery App

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber Launches Standalone Meal Delivery App
Image credit: Uber | Youtube
Uber Eats
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc will launch a standalone meal delivery service app, "UberEATS", in select U.S. cities in the coming weeks, a company spokeswoman said.

The UberEATS app, already available for over a month in Toronto, Canada, will launch in 10 cities including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The company's UberEATS service, a feature within the Uber ride-hailing app, currently provides a limited curated menu, Uber spokeswoman told Reuters.

The new app will allow customers to order from other restaurants and the meals will be delivered by Uber drivers.

The app will be available on devices that run on Apple Inc's iOS and Alphabet Inc's Android.

The move will pit Uber against GrubHub Inc, Postmates Inc and DoorDash Inc in the intensely competitive food delivery business.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. 

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips

Uber

Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars

Uber

Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Self-Driving Car Tests