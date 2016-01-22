My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Search Engines

Google Reportedly Paid Apple $1 Billion to Keep Its Search Bar on iPhone

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Google Inc paid Apple Inc $1 billion in 2014 to keep its search bar on the iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing a transcript of court proceedings related to a copyright lawsuit filed by Oracle Corp against the search giant.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, gives Apple a percentage of the revenue it generates through the iPhone but details of the arrangement have never been made public.

Bloomberg, citing a transcript of the Oracle-Google pretrial last week, reported on Thursday that a Google witness had revealed that the revenue share was 34 percent at one point.

However, it was not clear whether that percentage represented the amount kept by Google or paid to Apple, the report said

The court transcript that was the source of the Bloomberg report is no longer available online.

In its lawsuit, Oracle is accusing Google of using its Java software without paying for it to develop Android.

An Oracle lawyer had told a court hearing that Android had generated revenue of about $31 billion and profit of $22 billion since its release in 2008.

Google said in a court filing on Wednesday that the Android disclosures should not have been made public, and asked the court to place them under seal.

Google and Apple could not be reached immediately for comment on Friday.

(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Search Engines

EU to Investigate Transparency of Google, Microsoft and Yahoo

Marketing

Your SEO Checklist: 4 Steps to Optimizing Your Website

Marketing

SEO vs. PPC: Knowing Which Is Right for Your Website