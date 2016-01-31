My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Events

Beirut To Host MENA Games Conference 2016 In April

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Beirut To Host MENA Games Conference 2016 In April
Image credit: R Pollard
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MENA Games Conference 2016 (MEGA 2016) is back in Beirut this year from April 7-8, 2016 for its second edition, with an expected turn out of 800 participants across areas of game developing, publishing, infrastructure providers and online advertising. The event aims to promote and grow the regional gaming industry by offering a platform for regional and international gaming companies and upstarts to accelerate business growth.

On the agenda of MEGA 2016 is a series of game development workshops, keynote addresses on MENA’s gaming ecosystem by industry leaders, Q&A sessions and pre-arranged B2B meetings for business development. Speakers at MEGA 2016 include Jason Della Rocca, co-founder, Execution Labs, Amir-Esmaeil Bozorgzadeh, co-founder, Gameguise, and Brie Code of Ubisoft among others. Running parallel to these events will be the second edition of Arabic Game Jam, an event attempting to encourage the proliferation of regional games, where game designers, programmers or even those just passionate about gaming team up to create an Arabic game in 48 hours.

MEGA 2016, organized by the IFP Group, counts Gaming Istanbul, Noridic Game and Game Connection among its conference partners.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Events

PR Primer: Learn To Promo Your Business On March 28 At 2019's First Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East

Events

Over 100 Industry Experts To Speak At Unbound Bahrain 2019 In March

Ready For Anything

5 Secrets to Scaling Successful Events