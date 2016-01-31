Beirut To Host MENA Games Conference 2016 In April

January 31, 2016 1 min read

MENA Games Conference 2016 (MEGA 2016) is back in Beirut this year from April 7-8, 2016 for its second edition, with an expected turn out of 800 participants across areas of game developing, publishing, infrastructure providers and online advertising. The event aims to promote and grow the regional gaming industry by offering a platform for regional and international gaming companies and upstarts to accelerate business growth.

On the agenda of MEGA 2016 is a series of game development workshops, keynote addresses on MENA’s gaming ecosystem by industry leaders, Q&A sessions and pre-arranged B2B meetings for business development. Speakers at MEGA 2016 include Jason Della Rocca, co-founder, Execution Labs, Amir-Esmaeil Bozorgzadeh, co-founder, Gameguise, and Brie Code of Ubisoft among others. Running parallel to these events will be the second edition of Arabic Game Jam, an event attempting to encourage the proliferation of regional games, where game designers, programmers or even those just passionate about gaming team up to create an Arabic game in 48 hours.

MEGA 2016, organized by the IFP Group, counts Gaming Istanbul, Noridic Game and Game Connection among its conference partners.