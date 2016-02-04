6 Tools For Entrepreneurs Who Need to Get More Done

February 4, 2016 3 min read

I think we can all agree that as entrepreneurs, we’re busy people. We have a never-ending to-do list for running our businesses, so efficient processes are key to stay on top of things (and to keep our sanity). That’s why I put together a list of my favorite productivity tools that are sure to make your everyday tasks easier to check off:

1. Zapier.

I wouldn’t be able to write a piece on productivity without mentioning Zapier. Being able to automate tasks and processes has changed the way I and my team work, from helping streamline our hiring process to tracking lead generation to communicating via our internal messaging system. The Zapier team also just launched Multi-Step Zaps, a new online tool that lets professionals easily connect business software, such as Slack, Trello and MailChimp, to create a series of automated events.

2. BuzzSumo.

Following along with what’s trending in your industry is critical to staying up-to-date on your competitors and where your industry is headed, which also helps you create consistently relevant content. BuzzSumo makes it easy to see what’s trending and can help you find inspiration for your next blog post.

3. A company "knowledge bank.''

Housing the knowledge and expertise of your company’s internal experts is an invaluable asset to creating exceptional, engaging content. The storytelling element that makes high-quality content can easily be extracted and documented using a company knowledge bank. To create one for your team, simply use Google Docs or a knowledge management template, and organize tabs that align with your industry and internal processes.

4. Mixmax.

Following up with leads and others in your network is the task on your to-do list that no one really wants to keep track of. It’s tedious and, quite frankly, gets easily buried in your calendar and inbox. Mixmax helps you track and automate emails so you can see who opened your messages and never lets you forget to follow up.

5. Buffer.

Organizing your social media efforts and maintaining consistency is incredibly important for any effective marketing strategy. Using a tool such as Buffer allows you to schedule social posts, efficiently promote your company’s content, easily monitor conversations your audience is having online and track the success of your posts.

6. 15Five.

Employee engagement is something that needs consistent attention as your team grows. It can be easily overlooked, but ensuring your team is on the same page, enjoying what they do and communicating wins, losses and what they’ve learned can truly have an impact on your company’s culture and overall productivity. 15Five makes that process incredibly easy and quite enjoyable. Our team uses (and loves!) 15Five reports -- especially the newest high-five feature. It’s great to give someone a shout-out for being awesome that week, which is added to the full company report that we send out on Friday mornings.

You don’t need to be the superhero of tasks while trying to be the superhero of your business every single day. Take advantage of the productivity tools that are available, and watch your scary to-do list melt away like the Wicked Witch of the West.

