Technology

CES 2016 Highlights: Get A Head Start With BMW Motorrad

CES 2016 Highlights: Get A Head Start With BMW Motorrad
Image credit: BMW
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is a gathering place for innovators, the who’s who of tech, and (sometimes) breakthrough developments. It’s also the stage where next-gen consumer products are introduced. Check out our roundup of some of the more attention-grabbing advancements introduced at this year’s show.

Luxury carmaker, BMW, displayed a concept helmet with head-up display for motorcyclists at CES 2016. The intent is to give riders a safer way to access information while on the road. The BMW head-up display projects traffic or vehicle information directly into the rider’s field of view, allowing you to keep your eye on traffic. All displays are programmable and show safety-related information like tire pressure, oil level and fuel level, travel speed and selected gear, speed limit and road sign recognition, plus warnings of impending dangers.

Image credit: BMW.

The helmet, fitted with an integrated minicomputer and loudspeakers, is controlled from the left-hand handlebar fittings using the BMW Motorrad multicontroller. And, there’s more to come: BMW plans to give purpose to the cameras in the helmet by allowing the rider to record journeys with the forward-facing camera or use the rear-facing camera as a digital rear-view mirror. According to BMW, the Motorrad helmet is an early initiative to improve road safety for motorcycle riders. It only gets better!

Image credit: BMW.

