CES 2016 Highlights: Get A Head Start With BMW Motorrad
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is a gathering place for innovators, the who’s who of tech, and (sometimes) breakthrough developments. It’s also the stage where next-gen consumer products are introduced. Check out our roundup of some of the more attention-grabbing advancements introduced at this year’s show.
Luxury carmaker, BMW, displayed a concept helmet with head-up display for motorcyclists at CES 2016. The intent is to give riders a safer way to access information while on the road. The BMW head-up display projects traffic or vehicle information directly into the rider’s field of view, allowing you to keep your eye on traffic. All displays are programmable and show safety-related information like tire pressure, oil level and fuel level, travel speed and selected gear, speed limit and road sign recognition, plus warnings of impending dangers.
The helmet, fitted with an integrated minicomputer and loudspeakers, is controlled from the left-hand handlebar fittings using the BMW Motorrad multicontroller. And, there’s more to come: BMW plans to give purpose to the cameras in the helmet by allowing the rider to record journeys with the forward-facing camera or use the rear-facing camera as a digital rear-view mirror. According to BMW, the Motorrad helmet is an early initiative to improve road safety for motorcycle riders. It only gets better!