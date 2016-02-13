My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Shiseido Skincare For Men

The Executive Selection: Shiseido Skincare For Men
Image credit: Shiseido
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

You’ve already been on and off so many flights this year that you aren’t even keeping count anymore. If the constant travel is really starting to take its toll, combat a fatigued-face with Shiseido for men!

Image credit: Shiseido.

We like Shiseido Men Cleansing Foam for use both in and out of the shower, followed by the Shiseido Men Active Energizing Concentrate applied in a thin, even layer all over the face after cleansing.

Image credit: Shiseido.

For tired eyes, a tiny amount of the Shiseido Men Total Revitalizer Eye applied clockwise on the orbital bone should do the trick.

Image credit: Shiseido.

