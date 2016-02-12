Forget Managing Your Contacts - There's an App for That!

February 12, 2016 2 min read

We all know how critical is networking for entrepreneurs but there are many who are not very good at managing contacts or business cards and often faced with difficulty in finding the one when they need the most. For them, following top business cards scanning appsw can at least take the hassle out of saving the card details.

CamCard

CamCard is the life saver for entrepreneurs who are engaged in meeting and greeting new clients or business associates and exchanging business cards but somehow finds it tough to manage them or are too lazy

to save the details in a smartphone. The CamCard app is designed to manage business contacts using its main feature

called – a business card scanner. The app separates business contacts from personal contacts and creates a

separate address book.

Price: Free (Android,

Windows), $0.99 (iOS)

Size: 40.1 MB (iOS), up to

22.11 MB (Windows)

Platform: Android, iOS, Windows

Rating: (iOS),

(Android), (Windows)

Yolu Card Reader

Yolu Card Reader is possibly the most perplexing app. It uses cloud-based recognition. The app has strong multilingual

support including English, simplified and traditional Chinese and Japanese to provide users with fully accurate name card recognition in the cloud. Yolu Card Reader displays all scanned cards both in the app and cloud for users’ convenience and safety. One can also easily export scanned cards.

Price: Free

Size: 10.1 MB (iOS), 2.6 MB (Android),

3.5 MB (Windows)

Platform: Android, iOS, Windows

Rating: (iOS), (Android)

ScanBizCards

ScanBizCards app opens up to a clear and easy-to-understand home screen. The app is cloud backup enabled and users can sync contacts across Android and iOS platforms. It also gives web-based access to cards. The app recognizes the text on the card and then populates the name, title, company name, e-mail address, phone and

other relevant fields. The app claims to have most accurate optical character recognition, which doesn’t require re-entering data.

Platform: Android, iOS

Price: Free

Size: 51 MB (iOS) and 34 MB (Android)

Rating: (iOS), (Android)