Startups From Emerging Markets To Converge In Switzerland For Seedstars Summit 2016

Organized by Seedstars World, the Seedstars Summit 2016, an entrepreneurship conference focused on emerging markets, will be held on March 3, 2016 at the Swiss Tech Convention Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The third edition of the summit will see 54 startups from emerging entrepreneurial markets around the globe like the MENA, Asia, Latin America, and Central and Eastern Europe, compete for an investment of up to US$1 million at the global final. The startups showcasing at Seedstars have been picked from around 3,000 applicants and 600 pitches from 54 countries, and they will now undergo boot camps and compete in a semi-final prior to the final.

A scene from a previous edition of Seedstars Summit. Image credit: Seedstars Summit.

Besides the award, the event agenda includes workshops, panel discussions and keynote addresses across topics like women entrepreneurship, the Internet of Things, government support for innovation, and fin-tech startups and more. Speakers for the 2016 summit include Federico Lara, CTO, Bongo International, Fabio Cannavale, CEO, lastminute.com, Ben Robinson, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Temenos and others.

A scene from a previous edition of Seedstars Summit. Image credit: Seedstars Summit.

The Seedstarts Summit 2016 will see participating startups representing a wide range of sectors including health, agri-tech, energy and education. A few MENA startups competing for the award include the Dubai-based AlemHealth, a telemedicine provider connecting hospitals to diagnostics services, the Jordan-based Yaqut, an Arabic e-bookstore for smart devices, and the Istanbul-based Evreka, an IoT-based logistics solution for waste management companies.

The MENA team going to the Seedstars Summit 2016 finals. Image credit: Seedstars Summit.