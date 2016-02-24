My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business News

Qatar Tourism Authority Expects To Welcome 4 Million Visitors To The Country By 2020

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Qatar Tourism Authority Expects To Welcome 4 Million Visitors To The Country By 2020
Image credit: www.sc.qa
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to a release by Arabian Travel Market, Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) is targeting 4 million visitors in Qatar by 2020, as opposed to the 3 million visitors, who visited the country in 2015, with the aim being to increase the contribution of the tourism sector to its GDP on the back of investments in its new rail network, hotel pipeline and leisure facilities. The authority expects to reach this target supported by US$40-45 billion worth of sector investment under the country’s National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030 plan.

According to hospitality research firm HVS’ report, travel and tourism is estimated to have contributed $4.6 billion to Qatar’s economy in 2015, rising 7.3% over 2014.  And these figures seem set to further grow, according to Nadege Noblet-Segers, Exhibition Manager, Arabian Travel Market (ATM). “Looking further ahead, this is expected to grow annually by 4.7%, to reach US$7.2 billion in 2025 as Qatar works towards its strategic goal of positioning itself as a ‘world-class hub with deep cultural roots’, by creating a high profile product that will appeal to all market segments from cultural tourists and families to sports fans and business travelers,” she said.

The HVS report counts the addition of 11 new hotel properties in Qatar totaling to 1,400 rooms added to the market in 2015, with the QTA estimating that 10,000 rooms are currently under construction and expected to enter the market by 2018-19.  Official statistics tally current hotel room capacity at 17,900 keys, 84% of which is four and five-star accommodation.

Related: Four Seasons Doha Wants You To Move Right In, And Stay Awhile

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business News

Go Cashless To Stimulate Economic Growth: Visa And Moody's Study Highlights Positive Impact Of Electronic Payment On GDP

Business News

Dubai-Based Home Services Startup MoveSouq.com Raises US$3 Million

Business News

A Revamp Is Underway: Kuwait Gets Ready For Take Off As It Invests Heavily In Its Tourism Sector