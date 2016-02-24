Qatar Tourism Authority Expects To Welcome 4 Million Visitors To The Country By 2020

February 24, 2016 2 min read

According to a release by Arabian Travel Market, Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) is targeting 4 million visitors in Qatar by 2020, as opposed to the 3 million visitors, who visited the country in 2015, with the aim being to increase the contribution of the tourism sector to its GDP on the back of investments in its new rail network, hotel pipeline and leisure facilities. The authority expects to reach this target supported by US$40-45 billion worth of sector investment under the country’s National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030 plan.

According to hospitality research firm HVS’ report, travel and tourism is estimated to have contributed $4.6 billion to Qatar’s economy in 2015, rising 7.3% over 2014. And these figures seem set to further grow, according to Nadege Noblet-Segers, Exhibition Manager, Arabian Travel Market (ATM). “Looking further ahead, this is expected to grow annually by 4.7%, to reach US$7.2 billion in 2025 as Qatar works towards its strategic goal of positioning itself as a ‘world-class hub with deep cultural roots’, by creating a high profile product that will appeal to all market segments from cultural tourists and families to sports fans and business travelers,” she said.

The HVS report counts the addition of 11 new hotel properties in Qatar totaling to 1,400 rooms added to the market in 2015, with the QTA estimating that 10,000 rooms are currently under construction and expected to enter the market by 2018-19. Official statistics tally current hotel room capacity at 17,900 keys, 84% of which is four and five-star accommodation.

