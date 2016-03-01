My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Websites

This Guy Spent 4 Years Creating a Reddit Set in the Future

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Guy Spent 4 Years Creating a Reddit Set in the Future
Image credit: Reddit | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ever try to imagine what the Internet would look like in the future? Well, Blair Erickson sure does.

The 27-year-old founder and CEO of Jamwix, a software and VFX company in San Francisco, spent four years creating Reddit 3016, according to Ubergizmo. The creation represents what he thinks the site could look like 1000 years from now.

Click to Enlarge+
Reddit screengrab
Image Credit: reddit3016.com

Related: Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Reveals Hopes for New Site 'Upvoted' 

The project was originally supposed to be a joke -- a post with a photoshopped front page of the future. As one of the most popular Reddit posts in 2012, it took on a life of its own and Erickson was inspired.

According to Erikson,The one comment that always stuck with me was users saying ‘I wish I could click those links!”

Years later, he presented Reddit 3016 to the interwebs.

Related: Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian: Building a Business Mostly Isn't Fun

As soon as the site went live last week, Erikson posted it to a Reddit forum. Though he claims to have a pretty good relationship with the company, it wasn’t long until it was deleted from the main website and traffic supposedly died off.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Websites

Turn Any Webpage into Actionable Data With 'Agenty'

Ready For Anything

How to 'Spring Clean' Your Website With Content Auditing

Websites

4 Ways to Turn Your Blog or Website Into Revenue