This Guy Spent 4 Years Creating a Reddit Set in the Future The rendering by Blair Erickson represents what he thinks the site would look like 1,000 years from now.

By Lindsay Friedman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Reddit | Enhanced by Entrepreneur

Ever try to imagine what the Internet would look like in the future? Well, Blair Erickson sure does.

The 27-year-old founder and CEO of Jamwix, a software and VFX company in San Francisco, spent four years creating Reddit 3016, according to Ubergizmo. The creation represents what he thinks the site could look like 1000 years from now.

Click to Enlarge+
Reddit screengrab
Image Credit: reddit3016.com

The project was originally supposed to be a joke -- a post with a photoshopped front page of the future. As one of the most popular Reddit posts in 2012, it took on a life of its own and Erickson was inspired.

According to Erikson, "The one comment that always stuck with me was users saying "I wish I could click those links!"

Years later, he presented Reddit 3016 to the interwebs.

As soon as the site went live last week, Erikson posted it to a Reddit forum. Though he claims to have a pretty good relationship with the company, it wasn't long until it was deleted from the main website and traffic supposedly died off.
Lindsay Friedman

Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.

Lindsay Friedman is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com.

