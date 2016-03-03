We Asked, You Answered: Your Thoughts on a 'Period Policy'

March 3, 2016 2 min read

Everyone has opinions. And social media often brings out the best and worst.

We wanted to know what you thought about the “period policy” British company Coexist decided to institute for women who were feeling unwell during menstruation. Women can either take time off or work flexibly. Some women experience rather debilitating period pains, and for that reason, Bex Baxter, a director at Coexist, says she believes this policy will increase productivity.

Time off is not mandatory.

We wanted to get your take. From understanding to angry to funny, there was something for everyone.

@Entrepreneur I think its an exemplary ethic which other companies should adopt. — #IamMikeBrown (@aikins_kwesi) March 2, 2016

@Entrepreneur. A nice policy as long as it not abused. — D K Dowell (@dkdowell7) March 2, 2016

“I prefer to work as much as possible while PMS'ing and menstruating just so everyone can enjoy my reign of terror.”

“This is a great move. Who ever took that decision are real humanitarians.”

“I think it's absurd and unfair. Periods are a huge part of being a female. No need for special treatment…”

“This is a much needed policy. Absolutely support it. For men who say it's unfair you guys have no clue how much some women suffer from this every month.”

