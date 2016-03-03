My Queue

Social Media

We Asked, You Answered: Your Thoughts on a 'Period Policy'

We Asked, You Answered: Your Thoughts on a 'Period Policy'
Image credit: Shutterstock
Social Media Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Everyone has opinions. And social media often brings out the best and worst.

We wanted to know what you thought about the “period policy” British company Coexist decided to institute for women who were feeling unwell during menstruation. Women can either take time off or work flexibly. Some women experience rather debilitating period pains, and for that reason, Bex Baxter, a director at Coexist, says she believes this policy will increase productivity.

Time off is not mandatory.

We wanted to get your take. From understanding to angry to funny, there was something for everyone.

And over on Facebook:

“I prefer to work as much as possible while PMS'ing and menstruating just so everyone can enjoy my reign of terror.”

“This is a great move. Who ever took that decision are real humanitarians.”

“I think it's absurd and unfair. Periods are a huge part of being a female. No need for special treatment…”

“This is a much needed policy. Absolutely support it. For men who say it's unfair you guys have no clue how much some women suffer from this every month.”

Join the spirited conversation here:

A company has created a "period policy" for female staff that allows for paid menstrual leave. What do you think?

Posted by Entrepreneur on Wednesday, March 2, 2016
 
 
 
 

