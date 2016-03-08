My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Facebook Has An Idea for Software That Detects Cool New Slang Before It Goes Mainstream

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook Has An Idea for Software That Detects Cool New Slang Before It Goes Mainstream
Image credit: Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock
European Technology Reporter at Business Insider
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Facebook has patented software that will scan the social network for emerging terms and nicknames, then store them in a "social glossary."

The patent, which was granted in February, is for a system that will examine posts and messages on the social network and look for something called neologisms. Put quite simply, they're new pieces of language that are starting to be used by groups of people but aren't yet in common use.

Grammar Monster lists some examples of neologisms as "oversharer," "digital detox" and "sick" as a positive adjective.

Facebook's social glossary patent is for a system that will aim to catch those terms as they start to spread.

The system will spot terms, then double check that they're not already in use. If it's a new phrase that's growing in popularity, then it add its to the company's social glossary. It will also check that terms in the glossary are still current, and if they fall out of popularity then they'll be removed.

Facebook says in the patent that the system will look out for "slang, terms of art, portmanteaus, syllabic abbreviations, abbreviations, acronyms, names, nicknames, re-purposed words or phrases, or any other type of coined word or phrase."

It's not completely clear what Facebook could use its social glossary for. One idea floated in the patent is for an improved predictive text program that includes slang terms that aren't in the dictionary.

Facebook outlines a scenario in which the term "Rickrolled" is recognised by its social glossary. That's the name for sending someone a video of the Rick Astley song "Never Gonna Give You Up" as a prank. Facebook says it could spot the term as it spreads and then collect different instances of the phenomenon.

Facebook was not immediately available to comment.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

Facebook Responds to New Zealand Shooting With One-Strike Policy on Live-Streamed Content

Facebook

Facebook's Dead Users Will Outnumber the Living Sooner Than You Think

Facebook

Facebook Stored Up to 600 Million User Passwords in Plain Text