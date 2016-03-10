My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Branding

3 Reputation Lessons From Peyton Manning's NFL Retirement

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Reputation Lessons From Peyton Manning's NFL Retirement
Image credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/Files
Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) waves to the crowd after the AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Guest Writer
Former Journalist, Current PR Guy (wielding an MBA)
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Earlier this week, Peyton Manning became a former-NFL quarterback.

After 18 years in the National Football League, the 39-year old Manning made his emotional announcement after earning two Super Bowl victories with two different teams; five league Most Valuable Player awards; as well as almost every major record in the league.

Manning is virtually guaranteed to be a first-round inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he's eligible in five years.

Despite recent allegations of illegal use of banned substances while still a player and a locker room harassment incident 20 years ago, his carefully-nurtured reputation and positive conduct also guarantee the multi-millionaire a phenomenal "second act" when he decides what he wants to do after the NFL. 

Manning is already a prized corporate pitchman and entrepreneur, but a rewarding new career as a sports broadcaster, motivational speaker, sports team owner or politician awaits him due in large part to the following three lessons we can learn from his nearly flawless reputation management skills.

1. Go out on top.

Too many celebrities, musicians and athletes linger too long in the spotlight. They end up fading into the background and ultimately hurting their brand.

Many fans agree that NFL greats such as Joe Namath and Johnny Unitas overstayed their abilities to effectively compete within the league, limiting their post-NFL options.

It's a rarity for an NFL player to decide to have their last game be a Super Bowl win as Manning did.

Related: Peyton Manning Is a Legend Going Out on Top -- the Way it Should Be

2. Know your limits.

Manning could never be described as a running quarterback. Despite an otherworldly ability to decipher defensive schemes instantly and progress to his open receivers, Manning was a textbook "pocket passer" who relied on protection from the offensive line.

After a series of neck surgeries, Manning was honest enough with himself to know his own physical limits and that his time as an elite NFL player was running out -- if it had not already passed.

Related: Growing a Company Takes the Confidence to Know Your Limits

3. Every minute matters.

There's an old proverb that reads, "A moment of folly can ruin a lifetime of honor." From a public perception perspective, Manning embodied that axiom. 

We've all seen in that Manning  exhibits exceptional character in every public manner. He is welcoming to fans, supportive of sponsors, civil to critics and opponents. Those who know him best have long echoed that he also demonstrates those traits privately. 

While everyone, including Manning, makes mistakes, he has distinguished himself as a man and a brand over the long haul by making every minute matter and avoiding fatal folly.

Related: These 2 Young Entrepreneurs Seized the Time -- and Success

It's important to note that playing in the NFL doesn't guarantee a post-football windfall. In fact, it's reported that 78 percent of former NFL players declare bankruptcy, while other high-profile players such as Ryan Leaf, Lawrence Phillips and Art Chalice end up behind bars. 

Even though Manning's greatness as a player on the field clearly separates him from former NFL failures, it's his reputation on and off the field that places him in a league of his own.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Branding

Why Tenacity Is the Foundation for This Entrepreneur's Personal Brand

Personal Branding

12 Passive-Aggressive Phrases That Can Destroy Your Business

Personal Branding

Discover What It Takes to Build a Personal Brand for Less Than $15