Start Up Your Day

The Mysterious Case of a 3,000-Year-Old Stolen Head -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

The Mysterious Case of a 3,000-Year-Old Stolen Head -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Teenager wins big. A 15-year-old boy won the $250,000 prize at a drone competition in Dubai this weekend. The Verge has the video.

Man beats machine. In a special competition, Go champions from around the world faced off against Google’s algorithm to play the ancient game. After beating three Go masters, one Korean man finally won out against the computer this weekend, according to Re/Code.

The ultimate heist. Two guys claim to have stolen a 3,000-year-old bust of  Queen Nefertiti from a museum with nothing but a video-game controller. Experts, however, aren’t convinced. Read more at The Verge

SXSW Interactive: What you missed. The annual tech festival kicked off Friday and included a call to action from the president and a double rainbow sky. For more, see our roundup.

