Alcatel Introduces Personal Wi-Fi Hub

March 18, 2016

When public Wi-Fi just won’t cut it, rely on your own devices (literally). Alcatel has made it easier- and safer- to stay connected with the ONETOUCH LINK personal Wi-Fi hub. It comes in two types, either 3G or 4G LTE, and supports up to 10 devices including smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Image credit: Alcatel.

The device features PIN and magnetic connectors making it easy to pair with accessories like the adaptor for a car charger. Easily manage your personal network with the LINK app which allows you to power your Wi-Fi connection off and on, read SMS and check data consumption. With ONETOUCH LINK, you can enjoy a Wi-Fi connection at home, in the car, at work… and pretty much anywhere else that might strike your fancy.

