Alcatel Introduces Personal Wi-Fi Hub
When public Wi-Fi just won’t cut it, rely on your own devices (literally). Alcatel has made it easier- and safer- to stay connected with the ONETOUCH LINK personal Wi-Fi hub. It comes in two types, either 3G or 4G LTE, and supports up to 10 devices including smartphones, tablets, and computers.
The device features PIN and magnetic connectors making it easy to pair with accessories like the adaptor for a car charger. Easily manage your personal network with the LINK app which allows you to power your Wi-Fi connection off and on, read SMS and check data consumption. With ONETOUCH LINK, you can enjoy a Wi-Fi connection at home, in the car, at work… and pretty much anywhere else that might strike your fancy.