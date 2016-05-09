The 4 Golden Rules of Millionaire Time Management

There’s really only one life hack you need to sit up and pay attention to when building your business: time management. It’s a ridiculously vital skill, yet many of us are guilty of falling behind. I think entrepreneurs are easy to label with this false image of rolling out of bed whenever they want, scheduling meetings ‘whenever’, as if being your own boss means you’re the boss of time itself.

That’s not how I grew BusinessNET, and it’s not the path to sustainable wealth. Ask anyone who’s ever grown a company. Being your own boss doesn’t mean you stop punching time cards - it just means you make the cards.

I committed early on to wiping out distractions and managing my time with laser focus, and I am 100 percent positive that if any one thing made me a millionaire it’s having a system in place to manage my time. Here are the four steps I found most effective:

1. Command an army of gatekeepers.

I haven’t taken a direct phone call since I got members of my team to screen all incoming calls. Hearing a different voice on the end of the phone forces callers to do two things: they have to justify why they want to speak to you, and they have to leave a concise message. By having a trusted assistant vet the importance of your incoming calls you can schedule a follow up when it suits you, letting your client know your time is precious without lifting a finger.

Immediately after I began screening my calls I saw my own productivity explode, and I also got more value out of real life conversations instead of burning out after an over-chatty client call. Gatekeepers are worth twice what you invest.

Related: 4 Ways to Disconnect and Get More Done Without Unplugging Completely

2. Stop checking your email.

Just stop. Put down the phone, and step away from the screen. Get someone else to do it for you (see number 1) or schedule half hour slots into your work week (not work day). Respond to emails in order of priority, to make sure you take care of vital matters first and cut down on irrelevant exchanges.

In my case, I got my team to monitor my inbox and flag up anything that needed my immediate attention. It freed up 15 hours of my work week - what else could you accomplish in that time? How much could you grow your business? The answer could be worth millions.

Related: Email: 5 Ways to Stop Wasting Time and Start Increasing Productivity

3. Make a To-Do list, and stick with it.

Discipline is the core of time management. As luck would have it, self-discipline becomes easier when you free up your time and your focus. So, when I started to delegate more and my schedule began to clear, for the first time in my life I actually managed to cross everything off a To-Do list. Doing less allowed me to do more.