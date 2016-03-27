My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Drones

British Teen Vrooms His Way To Victory At World Drone Prix 2016

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
British Teen Vrooms His Way To Victory At World Drone Prix 2016
Image credit: @Worlddroneprix Twitter
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Can you recall what you were up to when you were a 15-year-old? Well, British teenager Luke Bannister may have no difficulty in doing so, since he and his fellow members of the Tornado X-Blades Banni UK team spent a weekend in March winning the first place and US$250,000 award in the inaugural edition of the World Drone Prix held in Dubai. Bannister’s team beat out 150 other teams to clinch the title, including local favorites Dubai Dronetek, who came in second. According to The Associated Press, the competition saw drones whizzing along the brightly lit race circuit at Skydive Dubai, with each of the machines manned by four pilots at a time, all wearing virtual reality goggles that allowed them to watch the sights from their drone’s perspective.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai with 2015 Drones for Good Award winning team Flyability in Dubai, UAE. Image credit: UAE Drones for Good.

Despite the complexities involved in the challenge, the 15-year-old champion of the first ever World Drone Prix was a picture of modesty after the victory, with Bannister saying that controlling the drones was "like flying a jet fast." But Saif Mohammed al-Suwaidi, Director-General, UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority, highlighted the intricacies of the competition, saying, “It is not merely a flying game, but a sport that requires mental focus and accuracy to enable users to harmonize mental commands and hand movements to fly their drone.” Organized by the World Organization of Racing Drones (WORD), the World Drone Prix is a part of the UAE’s commitment towards drone technology. The UAE government has already established the Drones for Good Award in 2014, which aims to encourage and reward use of futuristic drone technology for practical solutions that can improve quality of life.

Related: CES 2016 Highlights: Autonomous Aerial Vehicle Ehang 184

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Drones

5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World

Drones

The iPhone of Drones Is Being Built by This Teenager

Drones

Did You Register Your Drone? You Could Get Your Money Back.