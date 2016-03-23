Franchise of the Day: As the Deadline for Taxes Loom This Franchise Might Prove Useful

March 23, 2016 1 min read

Liberty Tax Service as a company has actually been around for quite a while since it came stateside in 1997.

It was founded in Canada in 1973 and was originally called U&R Tax Depot. John Hewitt, founder of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, acquired the tax company in 1997. In 1998, Hewitt changed the name to Liberty Tax Service and opened up five locations in the U.S. Today, it has more than 4,300 offices across the U.S. and Canada.