Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: As the Deadline for Taxes Loom This Franchise Might Prove Useful

Franchise of the Day: As the Deadline for Taxes Loom This Franchise Might Prove Useful
Image credit: Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Liberty Tax Service as a company has actually been around for quite a while since it came stateside in 1997.

It was founded in Canada in 1973 and was originally called U&R Tax Depot. John Hewitt, founder of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, acquired the tax company in 1997. In 1998, Hewitt changed the name to Liberty Tax Service and opened up five locations in the U.S. Today, it has more than 4,300 offices across the U.S. and Canada.

Its international history is likely a factor in its ranking as No. 45 in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500.

