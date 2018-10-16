Liberty Tax Service
#485 Franchise 500| Tax preparation, electronic filing

Liberty Tax Service
Tax preparation, electronic filing
|

About
Founded

1972

Franchising Since

1973 (45 Years)

Corporate Address

1716 Corporate Landing
Virginia Beach, VA 23454

CEO

Nicole Ossenfort

Parent Company

JTH Tax Inc.

Ticker Symbol

TAX

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$58,700 - $71,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

14%

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Liberty Tax Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Liberty Tax Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

Special financing

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

Varies

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

Additional training in various cities

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

5 - 10

Liberty Tax Service is ranked #485 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
In 1997, John Hewitt, founder of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, acquired a tax company that had been franchising in Canada since 1973. The company changed its name to Liberty Tax Service and now offers franchises throughout the United States and Canada.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $58,700 High - $71,900
Units
-8.2%-336 UNITS (1 Year) -15.1%-670 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 16th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
