Liberty Tax Service
Tax preparation, electronic filing
Founded
1972
Franchising Since
1973 (45 Years)
Corporate Address
1716 Corporate Landing
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
CEO
Nicole Ossenfort
Parent Company
JTH Tax Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$58,700 - $71,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
14%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Liberty Tax Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Liberty Tax Service has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Special financing
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
Varies
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training in various cities
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 10