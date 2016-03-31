Franchise of the Day: When You Need a Good Steak Dinner on a Budget This Chain Has You Covered

March 31, 2016 1 min read

It’s really no surprise Golden Corral had its start in the south.

Golden Corral’s first restaurant opened in 1973 in Fayetteville, N.C., as a family steakhouse. In the mid-’80s, guests’ requests for additional entrees and an expanded salad bar prompted the company to reinvent itself as the buffet-style restaurant we know today.

Though it’s not exactly known for five-star meals, it does feature hundreds of hot and cold stations and a large variety of edible options from muffins to sirloin and pizza.