Franchise of the Day: When You Need a Good Steak Dinner on a Budget This Chain Has You Covered
It’s really no surprise Golden Corral had its start in the south.
Golden Corral’s first restaurant opened in 1973 in Fayetteville, N.C., as a family steakhouse. In the mid-’80s, guests’ requests for additional entrees and an expanded salad bar prompted the company to reinvent itself as the buffet-style restaurant we know today.
Though it’s not exactly known for five-star meals, it does feature hundreds of hot and cold stations and a large variety of edible options from muffins to sirloin and pizza.While the sirloin didn’t come until 2001, the decision to do so could be why Golden Corral scored a spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list in the no. 104 spot.