Golden Corral Restaurants
#54 Franchise 500| Family steakhouses, buffets, and bakeries

About
Founded

1973

Franchising Since

1987 (31 Years)

Corporate Address

5151 Glenwood Ave.
Raleigh, NC 27612

CEO

Lance Trenary

Parent Company

Golden Corral Corp.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$2,168,419 - $6,602,513

Net-worth Requirement

$2,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

2.4%

Financing Options

Golden Corral Restaurants has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

565 hours

Classroom Training:

8.5 hours

Additional Training:

At company training location

Number of Employees Required to Run:

100

Golden Corral Restaurants is ranked #54 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Golden Corral restaurants began as budget steakhouses located principally in small cities from Virginia to Texas. In the mid-1980s, guest requests prompted Golden Corral to reinvent itself by introducing the Buffet & Grill Metro unit that features hundreds hot and cold items, a carving station, and the Brass Bell Bakery, which offers rolls, muffins, cookies, pies and pizza made from scratch. The buffet was expanded in 2001 to include cooked-to-order sirloin steaks. Smaller restaurant designs are available for smaller markets.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $2,168,419 High - $6,602,513
Units
-1.5%-7 UNITS (1 Year) -5.4%-27 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Updated: August 2nd, 2018
