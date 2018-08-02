Golden Corral Restaurants
Family steakhouses, buffets, and bakeries
Founded
1973
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
5151 Glenwood Ave.
Raleigh, NC 27612
CEO
Lance Trenary
Parent Company
Golden Corral Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$2,168,419 - $6,602,513
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$2,500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.4%
Golden Corral Restaurants has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
565 hours
Classroom Training:
8.5 hours
Additional Training:
At company training location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
100