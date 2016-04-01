Learn How PM Modi's Startup India Portal And App Can Help Entrepreneurs

April 1, 2016 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative Startup India was launched on January 16, 2016 where he released the Startup India Action Plan highlighting the initiatives envisaged by the government to develop a conducive startup ecosystem in the country.

On Thursday Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, DIPP launched the Startup Portal with the mobile application which was an integral component of the Action Plan envisaged to be implemented.

The portal and the mobile application are dedicated to startups which will help enterprises get them registered online in a day.

Here are some benefits which startups could receive through this launch.

1. Information Availability:

With the help of this portal and mobile app, you can get up-to-date information on various notifications/ circulars issued by various government ministries/ departments. Further it will also provide information regarding incubators and funding agencies recognized for the purpose of recommending Startups (as part of startup recognition application).

2. Enable Exchange of Knowledge:

The Startup India Hub, which has been established within Invest India, will be a single point of contact for the entire Startup ecosystem which would enable exchange of knowledge. The Hub will work in a hub-and-spoke model with Governments, VCs, Angel Funds, Incubators, Mentors, etc. It will assist Startups through their lifecycle, on all aspects, such as providing mentorship, incubator facilities, IPR support, funding etc.

3. Application for Startup Recognition:

Entities that fulfil the criteria as per the definition of “Startup” and are incorporated/ registered in India, can obtain recognition as a “Startup” to avail various benefits listed in the Startup India Action Plan. The process of recognition is simple and user friendly and involves a single page application form that a user can fill either through a web interface or through mobile app.

4. Real Time Startup Recognition:

A real time recognition certificate is provided to Startups on completion of the application process. A digital version of the final certificate of recognition is available for download, through the portal and mobile app.

5. Approval of Inter-Ministerial Board:

DIPP has also setup an Inter-Ministerial Board to verify the eligibility of Startups opting to avail Tax and IPR related benefits and to provide a certificate of eligibility to innovative Startups.