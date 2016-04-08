Research Finds Money Can Buy Happiness -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

April 8, 2016 1 min read

Rejected. A proposed $12.25 million settlement between Lyft and its drivers has been turned down after a judge determined the company owes more $126 million in reimbursements.

Hail to the chiefs. After promoting two division leaders, Amazon now has three CEOs.

Less personal. A new report suggests that users are posting fewer personal updates to Facebook.

Yes, Jeeves? As if life with a Bentley weren’t luxurious enough, the company is considering holographic butlers for its cars.

For the bookworm. A new app called Listy is aiming to provide a social network for avid readers that would go beyond the review, according to TechCrunch.

It is possible. Money can buy happiness, according to a new study, provided you do it right.

Going postal. The price of the U.S. postage stamp is lowering for the first time in almost a century, according to Time.

Cookie! Cookie! Apple released the “bloopers” from its iPhone 6S commercial featuring the Cookie Monster. Trust us, it will make your day.