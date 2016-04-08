My Queue

Research Finds Money Can Buy Happiness -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Research Finds Money Can Buy Happiness -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: shutterstock
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Rejected. A proposed $12.25 million settlement between Lyft and its drivers has been turned down after a judge determined the company owes more $126 million in reimbursements.

Hail to the chiefs. After promoting two division leaders, Amazon now has three CEOs.

Less personal. A new report suggests that users are posting fewer personal updates to Facebook.

Yes, Jeeves? As if life with a Bentley weren’t luxurious enough, the company is considering holographic butlers for its cars.

For the bookworm. A new app called Listy is aiming to provide a social network for avid readers that would go beyond the review, according to TechCrunch.

It is possible. Money can buy happiness, according to a new study, provided you do it right.

Going postal. The price of the U.S. postage stamp is lowering for the first time in almost a century, according to Time.

Cookie! Cookie! Apple released the “bloopers” from its iPhone 6S commercial featuring the Cookie Monster. Trust us, it will make your day.

 

